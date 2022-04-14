The Surfing Frenchie (DALE) Tokenomics
Dale is a Surfing French Bulldog featured in Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch. The $Dale token was launched by Greg Dutcher, Dale's owner, and Dale continues to produce content across social media as he surfs and skates around Hawaii. Dale is the only Disney-featured animal with a token, and his goal is to grow Bonk's holder base and audience through his socials and event participation. Dale's team's goal is to share Dale's joy with as many people as possible.
Understanding the tokenomics of The Surfing Frenchie (DALE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DALE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DALE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
