The Year Of The Snake Price (2025)
The live price of The Year Of The Snake (2025) today is 0.00000709 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.30K USD. 2025 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Year Of The Snake Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Year Of The Snake price change within the day is -1.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 888.55M USD
Get real-time price updates of the 2025 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 2025 price information.
During today, the price change of The Year Of The Snake to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Year Of The Snake to USD was $ +0.0000014358.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Year Of The Snake to USD was $ -0.0000005465.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Year Of The Snake to USD was $ -0.000008921763008574173.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000014358
|+20.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000005465
|-7.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000008921763008574173
|-55.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of The Year Of The Snake: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.03%
-3.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to the Year of the Snake $2025, a token slithering its way into the Solana blockchain! Infused with the wisdom and elegance of the serpent, Year of Snake (蛇年) is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a celebration of Chinese tradition and the dynamic energy of $2025. In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Snake symbolizes wisdom, intuition, and strategic planning—qualities that align perfectly with success in the crypto market. This year is particularly auspicious for those who approach crypto investments with foresight and meticulous research, leveraging opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization, and innovative blockchain projects. The Snake's energy encourages you to HODL! 欢迎来到蛇年$2025！蛇象征着智慧、神秘与优雅，在中国文化中，蛇是一种 充满灵性的动物。 蛇年不仅仅是一个加密货币，它更是对中国文化传 统和$2025年活力的致敬与庆祝。
