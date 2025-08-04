What is There Will Be Signs (SIGNS)

Signs is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project inspired by the viral phrase, “When I make it in crypto, I won’t say anything, but there will be signs.” The token serves as the foundation for a community-driven ecosystem focused on digital culture, wealth-building, and decentralized governance. Initially launched in July 2024 and taken over by the community in October of the same year, Signs combines meme culture with utility, offering token-gated access to exclusive content, discussions, and opportunities in its private Discord community. The project has since expanded to include weekly wealth meditation content, a community treasury governed via DAO, and plans for an LST-NFT mint. The token incorporates a transparent liquidity schedule, with regular liquidity additions and time-locked token reserves. Governance functions and community initiatives are coordinated through a multisig-controlled DAO wallet. Signs aims to build a long-term cultural and financial ecosystem around the concept of wealth signaling, discipline, and strategic patience, offering a layered experience for those aligned with its ethos.

