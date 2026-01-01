What is today's price of Thirdfy (TFY)?

The live price is ₹1.535325830007364395000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -8.83%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TFY are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TFY is 47234308.62001336, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Thirdfy?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TFY across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Thirdfy today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹72685474.5220314375000, positioning Thirdfy at rank #4122 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TFY being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Thirdfy?

The recent price movement of -8.83% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.