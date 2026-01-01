This is fine Price Today

The live This is fine (FINE) price today is $ 0.00004556, with a 3.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current FINE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00004556 per FINE.

This is fine currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 45,206, with a circulating supply of 997.16M FINE. During the last 24 hours, FINE traded between $ 0.00004209 (low) and $ 0.00004665 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0079275, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000303.

In short-term performance, FINE moved +1.56% in the last hour and +10.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

This is fine (FINE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.21K$ 45.21K $ 45.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.21K$ 45.21K $ 45.21K Circulation Supply 997.16M 997.16M 997.16M Total Supply 997,159,005.678088 997,159,005.678088 997,159,005.678088

The current Market Cap of This is fine is $ 45.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FINE is 997.16M, with a total supply of 997159005.678088. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.21K.