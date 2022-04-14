this will cook (WOMEN) Tokenomics
This project is a memecoin that the dev has fully abandoned and the community has taken over. Community leadership is all top holders who believe in the first mover narrative of $women this will cook and have begun self funding marketing, content creation, memes, raids and bringing in a community of believers in the project. We bridge the gap between traditional internet culture and woke empowerment with a simple narrative and meme. WOMEN WILL COOK. We are launching an AI agent as well as bringing in influencers in, launching merch and keeping with this narrative for the longhaul. THIS WILL COOK.
Understanding the tokenomics of this will cook (WOMEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WOMEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WOMEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.