Discover key insights into ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals (SLAYER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ThreatSlayerAI by Virtuals (SLAYER) Information

ThreatSlayerAI is here to protect Web2 and Web3 with AI, proudly powered and created by the team behind Interlock and the $ILOCK token.

ThreatSlayerAI pairs perfectly with ThreatSlayer, our AI powered browser extension that allows you to earn $ILOCK token while being kept safe from web-based threats.

Looking ahead, Interlock plans to integrate $SLAYER and $ILOCK for a unified and enhanced experience.