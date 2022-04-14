THREE ($THREE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into THREE ($THREE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

THREE ($THREE) Information Fraud-resistant cryptocurrency-based eCommerce tools designed to make crypto the worldwide form of payment. ZKi3s enable on-chain reputations without KYC, Tri-Proof Smart Contracts combat fraudulent activity, and 3Pay offers decentralised, private payment systems. Three Protocol's vision is centered around creating scalable, private, and secure online commerce. Our decentralised marketplaces, including Jobs3, are transforming the future of eCommerce. Official Website: http://threeprotocol.ai/ Whitepaper: https://three-3.gitbook.io/litepaper/ Buy $THREE Now!

THREE ($THREE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for THREE ($THREE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 281.42K $ 281.42K $ 281.42K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 281.42K $ 281.42K $ 281.42K All-Time High: $ 0.439654 $ 0.439654 $ 0.439654 All-Time Low: $ 0.00256098 $ 0.00256098 $ 0.00256098 Current Price: $ 0.00281418 $ 0.00281418 $ 0.00281418 Learn more about THREE ($THREE) price

THREE ($THREE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of THREE ($THREE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $THREE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $THREE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $THREE's tokenomics, explore $THREE token's live price!

$THREE Price Prediction Want to know where $THREE might be heading? Our $THREE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $THREE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!