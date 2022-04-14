Tidecoin (TDC) Information

Tidecoin offers a high level of protection for digital assets through the use of Falcon-512 (Fast-Fourier Lattice-based Compact Signatures over NTRU), an advanced cryptographic algorithm based on lattice structures.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, which may face vulnerabilities with the rise of quantum computing, Tidecoin is built to handle these future challenges.