TiFi (TIFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TiFi (TIFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TiFi (TIFI) Information The token is running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and provides several attractive features that encourage people to invest and trade with the token itself. Token-back reward is the most innovative feature of TiFi token. It stimulates token holders to use TiFi token purchase merchandise by providing ""token reward"" back to consumers, which functions similar to cash reward credit cards. TIFI also offers reflection reward redistributed to every holder. These reward distributions just requires TIFI holders to hold. TiFi token is an anti-inflation cryptocurrency. The decentralized smart contract of TiFi token burns tokens automatically by subtracting a tiny portion from total supply whenever a transaction happens. Official Website: https://tifi.net/ Buy TIFI Now!

TiFi (TIFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TiFi (TIFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 135.88K $ 135.88K $ 135.88K Total Supply: $ 721.88T $ 721.88T $ 721.88T Circulating Supply: $ 47.43T $ 47.43T $ 47.43T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.07M $ 2.07M $ 2.07M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about TiFi (TIFI) price

TiFi (TIFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TiFi (TIFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TIFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TIFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TIFI's tokenomics, explore TIFI token's live price!

TIFI Price Prediction Want to know where TIFI might be heading? Our TIFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TIFI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!