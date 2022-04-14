TITAN AI (TIAI) Tokenomics
TITAN AI (TIAI) Information
Titan AI is building a decentralized, autonomous AI and robotics infrastructure aimed at creating truly self-operating intelligent agents that will improve efficiency and cut costs for agriculture processes. The project envisions a future where these AI are not only open-source and permissionless but also capable of governing itself through an on-chain DAO. Titan AI combines blockchain, robotics, and AI to deploy self-evolving agents that operate independently across physical and digital environments.
TITAN AI (TIAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
TITAN AI (TIAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TIAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TIAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TIAI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
