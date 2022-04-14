Titan Token (TNT) Tokenomics
Titan Token (TNT) Information
Titan Token (TNT) is a next-generation universal gaming token designed to power the Web3 GameFi revolution. Built on a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure, TNT brings real utility across a diverse ecosystem of action-packed games, NFTs, and decentralized applications. With its core focus on rewarding both players and investors, Titan Token ensures seamless in-game transactions, cross-platform compatibility, and integration into future IGOs (Initial Game Offerings). Backed by a strong community and strategic roadmap, TNT aims to redefine how digital assets are earned, used, and experienced in the gaming world. Whether you’re a gamer looking for immersive play-to-earn opportunities or an investor seeking high-growth potential, Titan Token offers a transparent, exciting, and rewarding journey. Join the Titan revolution and be part of the future of decentralized entertainment.
Titan Token (TNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Titan Token (TNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Titan Token (TNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Titan Token (TNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TNT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
