Tokeo is a multi-chain Power dApp, available on iOS and Android, with a wallet at its core.
It provides multiple features to users such as token swaps, Collectible trading, on/off-ramping, risk ratings, charting and descriptions, multiple other tooling
Enhanced User Experience Tokeo revolutionizes the user experience, offering extensive personalization options and supported by an intelligent push notification engine.
It introduces an exhilarating mobile-first approach that caters to Cardano users across the globe, ensuring seamless accessibility and engagement.
Unique Features Tokeo is set to unveil groundbreaking features that redefine the trading experience on mobile devices. Moreover, we've streamlined the onboarding process for new users, making it simpler and more intuitive without compromising security.
Our commitment extends to nurturing the Cardano ecosystem while seamlessly introducing the next generation of users. By facilitating direct on-chain interactions, Tokeo enables in-app token swaps and market-based collectible transactions, all within a native framework.
Tokeo (TOKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tokeo (TOKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Tokeo (TOKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tokeo (TOKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOKE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
