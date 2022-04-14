Tokoin (TOKO) Information

Tokoin, a Technology company Providing blockchain solutions to business, individuals and governments. Proudly backed by local government bodies.

At the heart of it all it’s our premiere $TOKO token which is an integral part of our current and future projects developments in NFT, De-fi, Play To Earn Games, Layer 2 Solution and our very own Tokoin Foundation.

Currently $TOKO is utilised by an NFT Play To Earn game, The Realm of Frontera, to purchase it’s NFT and as it’s utility and reward token.

Our Vision and Mission is to make blockchain technology accessible and easy to use by everyone and useful for it’s community