Tomb Price (TOMB)
The live price of Tomb (TOMB) today is 0.0044307 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.36M USD. TOMB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tomb Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tomb price change within the day is -6.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 306.48M USD
During today, the price change of Tomb to USD was $ -0.000316555672389058.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tomb to USD was $ +0.0001684853.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tomb to USD was $ -0.0012244952.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tomb to USD was $ -0.000986721595905386.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000316555672389058
|-6.66%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001684853
|+3.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012244952
|-27.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000986721595905386
|-18.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tomb: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-6.66%
-2.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tomb is the first seigniorage algorithmic token on Fantom Opera Network, bringing a new model that follow the price of a defined asset (FTM in this case). Setting a protocol that will push the price up or down to stay close to the peg target. Tomb token is a foundation that the ecosystem by tomb.finance is going to be build around.
