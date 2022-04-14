Tomb (TOMB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tomb (TOMB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tomb (TOMB) Information Tomb is the first seigniorage algorithmic token on Fantom Opera Network, bringing a new model that follow the price of a defined asset (FTM in this case). Setting a protocol that will push the price up or down to stay close to the peg target. Tomb token is a foundation that the ecosystem by tomb.finance is going to be build around. Official Website: https://tomb.com/

Tomb (TOMB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tomb (TOMB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 691.37K Total Supply: $ 306.48M Circulating Supply: $ 306.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 691.37K All-Time High: $ 17.82 All-Time Low: $ 0.00200003 Current Price: $ 0.00225525

Tomb (TOMB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tomb (TOMB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOMB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOMB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

