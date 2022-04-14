Ton Inu (TINU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ton Inu (TINU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ton Inu (TINU) Information Ton Inu Token, operating on the TON network, stands as a versatile utility token offering an array of functionalities. Backed by multiple Telegram bots, Ton Inu provides users with advanced utilities, including a token scanner and a token buy bot. Official Website: https://toninu.tech Buy TINU Now!

Ton Inu (TINU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ton Inu (TINU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 113.85K $ 113.85K $ 113.85K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 113.85K $ 113.85K $ 113.85K All-Time High: $ 0.00791586 $ 0.00791586 $ 0.00791586 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00011385 $ 0.00011385 $ 0.00011385 Learn more about Ton Inu (TINU) price

Ton Inu (TINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ton Inu (TINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TINU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TINU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TINU's tokenomics, explore TINU token's live price!

TINU Price Prediction Want to know where TINU might be heading? Our TINU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TINU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!