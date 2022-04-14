Topcat (TOPCAT) Tokenomics
Top Cat is a meme coin on the Tron blockchain, centered around a quirky and charismatic Chinese cat who wears a distinctive hat. This feline has quickly become a sensation within the Tron community, capturing the imagination of users and taking the blockchain by storm. Our focus is on fostering a strong, vibrant community where members can connect, share experiences, and enjoy the playful spirit that Top Cat embodies. We're all about community building and creating a space where everyone can vibe together, embracing the fun and excitement that this unique meme coin brings. Whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just here for the fun, Top Cat welcomes you to be a part of our growing community!
Topcat (TOPCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Topcat (TOPCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOPCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOPCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.