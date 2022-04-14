TOPKEK Capital (TOPKEK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TOPKEK Capital (TOPKEK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TOPKEK Capital (TOPKEK) Information TOPKEK Capital is a token created on DAOS[dot]Fun Platform which started as a fairlaunch raising $75,000 & using the funds to invest across the SOLANA ecosystem, focused on liquid asset investments. As the Assets Under Management [AUM] grows, so does the floor of the token, and we focus on investing in other DAOs & established memes. Providing exposure to our token holders as the DAO is tokenized. Official Website: https://www.topkek.io Buy TOPKEK Now!

TOPKEK Capital (TOPKEK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 120.25K
Total Supply: $ 1.10B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.10B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 120.25K
All-Time High: $ 0.00217787
All-Time Low: $ 0.00007631
Current Price: $ 0.00010932

TOPKEK Capital (TOPKEK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TOPKEK Capital (TOPKEK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOPKEK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOPKEK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOPKEK's tokenomics, explore TOPKEK token's live price!

