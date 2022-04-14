Torus (TORUS) Tokenomics
Torus is an open-ended experiment to encode biology's principles of autonomy, adaptive inference and self-organization into a stake-anchored agentic protocol, perpetually producing novelty.
This creates a self-assembling & evolving peer to peer organism, forming its organs, like memory and immune system, over time. The organism is capable of integrating any piece of technology into its distributed body and orchestrate resources through incentives.
The system operates as an emergent multi-graph of recursively delegated permissions and incentives among agents over onchain protocol and offchain agent control spaces, anchored to the root agent stake.
This structure forms a multi-scale competency architecture with arbitrarily granular and complex specialization, aligning itself towards the stake root.
Every part of the Torus has local autonomy and except the root agent (fully onchain) is unconstrained in its substrate, design and function.
Torus (TORUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Torus (TORUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TORUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TORUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
