Totakeke is a project on ETH, the original "Dark Cheems" in a noir arc, launched before similar projects. Totakeke: The Dark Cheems Not angry — just disappointed. Not sad — just resigned. Not Cheems… but Cheems if he went noir. Ethereum’s 2025 meme meta is clear: Black Shibas win. Cocoro and Manyu proved it. Totakeke completes the trio — the final black dog. This is lore-backed. This is rare. This is momentum. The next dark wave starts here. Welcome to $Totakeke.

Totakeke is a project on ETH, the original "Dark Cheems" in a noir arc, launched before similar projects. Totakeke: The Dark Cheems Not angry — just disappointed. Not sad — just resigned. Not Cheems… but Cheems if he went noir. Ethereum’s 2025 meme meta is clear: Black Shibas win. Cocoro and Manyu proved it. Totakeke completes the trio — the final black dog. This is lore-backed. This is rare. This is momentum. The next dark wave starts here. Welcome to $Totakeke.