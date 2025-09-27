Totakeke (TOTAKEKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0008973 $ 0.0008973 $ 0.0008973 24H Low $ 0.00180283 $ 0.00180283 $ 0.00180283 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0008973$ 0.0008973 $ 0.0008973 24H High $ 0.00180283$ 0.00180283 $ 0.00180283 All Time High $ 0.00283601$ 0.00283601 $ 0.00283601 Lowest Price $ 0.00017223$ 0.00017223 $ 0.00017223 Price Change (1H) +3.18% Price Change (1D) +80.63% Price Change (7D) -1.90% Price Change (7D) -1.90%

Totakeke (TOTAKEKE) real-time price is $0.00171911. Over the past 24 hours, TOTAKEKE traded between a low of $ 0.0008973 and a high of $ 0.00180283, showing active market volatility. TOTAKEKE's all-time high price is $ 0.00283601, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00017223.

In terms of short-term performance, TOTAKEKE has changed by +3.18% over the past hour, +80.63% over 24 hours, and -1.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Totakeke (TOTAKEKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.73M$ 1.73M $ 1.73M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.73M$ 1.73M $ 1.73M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Totakeke is $ 1.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOTAKEKE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.73M.