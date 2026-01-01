Which blockchain network does Toto Finance run on?

Toto Finance operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TOTO?

The token is priced at ₹0.33179525012131785000, marking a price movement of 0.22% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Toto Finance belong to?

Toto Finance falls under the Tokenized Assets,Real World Assets (RWA) category. This classification helps investors compare TOTO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Toto Finance?

Its market capitalization is ₹100408678.5270240525000, placing the asset at rank #3704. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TOTO is currently circulating?

There are 302622162.7753122 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Toto Finance today?

Over the past day, TOTO generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Toto Finance fluctuated between ₹0.330375631348854630000 and ₹0.332067975865137120000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.