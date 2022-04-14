TrancheVest (TRANCHE) Tokenomics
TrancheVest is an advanced crypto investment platform that leverages AI agents and risk-based portfolio allocation to provide automated investments across different risk profiles. The system utilizes a multi-layered architecture integrating several cutting-edge technologies to deliver personalized investment strategies based on user preferences and market conditions.
The core innovation of TrancheVest lies in its use of specialized agents working together to analyze market sentiment, assess user risk tolerance, and execute trades through various DeFi protocols. The platform offers three distinct investment tranches (Green, Blue, and Growth) corresponding to different risk levels, allowing users to diversify their crypto investments according to their risk appetite.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRANCHE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRANCHE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
