Transhuman Coin (THC) Tokenomics
Transhuman Coin (THC) Information
Transhuman Coin ($THC) is a 3+ year impact-driven DeSci project committed to advancing human longevity, health, and well-being through cutting-edge science and technology. Powered by a dynamic Scientific Advisory Board featuring visionaries such as Prof. Aubrey De Grey (Father of Longevity Science), Prof. Avinash Singh (a Brain Computer Interface Expert), Dr. Charles Awuzie (a biochemist), Peter Xing (AI innovation leader at Microsoft Australia), and Alyse Sue (former Director of Metaverse, KPMG Australia), among others, Transhuman Coin drives innovation in decentralized science.
Our flagship initiative, the THC-Powered Telemedicine Network, connects underserved communities with affordable and AI-driven telemedicine services, revolutionizing access to healthcare. With payments facilitated through $THC tokens, this project empowers individuals while driving token adoption.
Over the past three years, Transhuman Coin has funded transformative longevity research in Australia and Africa, addressing critical challenges in the fight against aging and disease. Our investments include supporting the FoxG1 Foundation Australia, advancing genetic solutions for neurological conditions, and funding groundbreaking innovations like Abby-Wheelchairs, a project developing autonomous wheelchairs for enhanced mobility.
Transhuman Coin (THC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Transhuman Coin (THC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Transhuman Coin (THC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Transhuman Coin (THC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of THC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many THC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand THC's tokenomics, explore THC token's live price!
THC Price Prediction
Want to know where THC might be heading? Our THC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.