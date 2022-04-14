Trashy By Matt Furie (TRASHY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Trashy By Matt Furie (TRASHY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Trashy By Matt Furie (TRASHY) Information Meet Trashy the garbage superhero we didn't know we needed. He's a bit clumsy, and rough around the edges but He has a heart of gold, ready to take on the crypto industry's final bosses. Join him on his quest to clean up the blockchain, one meme at a time. With his trusty trash bag of justice, he dives into scams, rug pulls, and shady projects, exposing villains while turning chaos into laughter. Trashy isn’t perfect, but that’s what makes him real, fighting greed, spreading truth, and reminding us that even in the digital dump, hope can shine. Official Website: https://trashybymattfurie.com/ Buy TRASHY Now!

Trashy By Matt Furie (TRASHY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trashy By Matt Furie (TRASHY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 328.36K $ 328.36K $ 328.36K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 328.36K $ 328.36K $ 328.36K All-Time High: $ 0.00038324 $ 0.00038324 $ 0.00038324 All-Time Low: $ 0.00023067 $ 0.00023067 $ 0.00023067 Current Price: $ 0.00033525 $ 0.00033525 $ 0.00033525 Learn more about Trashy By Matt Furie (TRASHY) price

Trashy By Matt Furie (TRASHY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trashy By Matt Furie (TRASHY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRASHY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRASHY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRASHY's tokenomics, explore TRASHY token's live price!

