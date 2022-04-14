TRDGtoken (TRDG) Tokenomics
$TRDG is a project that started off as an inspiration to find the toughest animal in the universe. This was because we believed that in the future when there were market fluctuations our bodies would enter a state of Cryptobiosis. This was meaningful to everyone holding $TRDG, a treasure that would always be able to resurface after any signs of unhabitual life in an extreme situation. This is also why we are known as Extremophiles!
$TRDG Community Reward Token is Listed on BSC, ETH, & FEGex Networks.
$TRDG has a 5% tax which rewards holders 2.5% of every transaction and sends 2.5% to a burn wallet that can never be accessed.
Tardigrades are the Strongest Living Creatures in the Universe!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRDG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRDG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.