Trench Digger (TRENCH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Trench Digger (TRENCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Trench Digger (TRENCH) Information

TrenchDigger is a decentralised protocol that enables users to express and trade market sentiment on any token through time-locked liquidity positions called Dwellings.

Participants can take a bullish position by depositing $TRENCH to receive a target token (BullPost) or a bearish position by depositing the token to receive $TRENCH (CreateFUD), each for a defined duration. These positions are fully on-chain, tradable, and resolved at the end of their term.

Counter-trades allow other users to challenge or support existing positions, creating an open market for sentiment-driven liquidity. TrenchDigger introduces behavioral liquidity as a novel mechanism within DeFi, combining transparent trading, on-chain governance of sentiment, and optional NFT-based position trading.

Official Website:
https://www.trenchdigger.trade/

Trench Digger (TRENCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trench Digger (TRENCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 332.77K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 332.77K
All-Time High:
$ 0.524208
All-Time Low:
$ 0.08002
Current Price:
$ 0.332774
Trench Digger (TRENCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Trench Digger (TRENCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TRENCH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TRENCH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.


Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.