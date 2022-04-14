ExchangeDEX+
The live Trevee price today is 0.06321 USD.TREVEE market cap is 2,242,021 USD. Track real-time TREVEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Trevee price today is 0.06321 USD.TREVEE market cap is 2,242,021 USD. Track real-time TREVEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About TREVEE

TREVEE Price Info

What is TREVEE

TREVEE Official Website

TREVEE Tokenomics

TREVEE Price Forecast

1 TREVEE to USD Live Price:

$0.06321
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Trevee (TREVEE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:11:04 (UTC+8)

Trevee Price Today

The live Trevee (TREVEE) price today is $ 0.06321, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TREVEE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06321 per TREVEE.

Trevee currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,242,021, with a circulating supply of 35.47M TREVEE. During the last 24 hours, TREVEE traded between $ 0.06321 (low) and $ 0.06321 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.080847, while the all-time low was $ 0.054861.

In short-term performance, TREVEE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trevee (TREVEE) Market Information

$ 2.24M
--
----

$ 3.49M
35.47M
55,182,801.49765299
The current Market Cap of Trevee is $ 2.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TREVEE is 35.47M, with a total supply of 55182801.49765299. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.49M.

Trevee Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06321
24H Low
$ 0.06321
24H High

$ 0.06321
$ 0.06321
$ 0.080847
$ 0.054861
--

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Trevee (TREVEE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Trevee to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trevee to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trevee to USD was $ -0.0080398568.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trevee to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ -0.0080398568-12.71%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Trevee

Trevee (TREVEE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TREVEE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Trevee (TREVEE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Trevee could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Trevee will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for TREVEE price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Trevee Price Prediction.

What is Trevee (TREVEE)

Trevee currently features two flagship products: Trevee Quest: Formerly known as Warden Quest, this platform revolutionizes the way users acquire gauge votes for protocols such as Curve, Balancer, Bunni, and any compatible veToken or vlToken system. Unlike traditional incentives platforms that risk inefficiency and overpayment, Trevee Quest enables creators to set fixed or ranged reward rates per vote, allowing for targeted, transparent, and cost-effective campaigns. Voters benefit from knowing their exact rewards upfront, while creators can fine-tune their incentives and audience with advanced targeting and exclusion options, all with minimal fees and a seamless user experience.

Trevee Earn: Previously Rings, Trevee Earn introduces meta-assets like USD, ETH, and BTC, offering users diversified earning opportunities. The protocol is designed for extensibility, with the potential to support additional assets and deploy across multiple blockchains. Each deployment can be tailored to the unique characteristics of its host chain, ensuring optimal functionality and adaptability as Trevee Earn expands.

Trevee (TREVEE) Resource

Official Website

About Trevee

What is the current price of Trevee?

Trevee is priced at ₹5.6811326906208714000, shifting 0.0% today.

How fast is the TREVEE community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Trevee's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is TREVEE's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does TREVEE compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹7.26629543804185398000 and ATL is ₹4.93074862427071074000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 35469355.31601233 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trevee

How much will 1 Trevee be worth in 2030?
If Trevee were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Trevee prices and expected ROI.
Trevee (TREVEE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Trevee

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.