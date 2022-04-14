Trevee Plasma USD Price Today

The live Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) price today is $ 0.996522, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.996522 per PLUSD.

Trevee Plasma USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,399,043, with a circulating supply of 8.43M PLUSD. During the last 24 hours, PLUSD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.008, while the all-time low was $ 0.755922.

In short-term performance, PLUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.40M$ 8.40M $ 8.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.40M$ 8.40M $ 8.40M Circulation Supply 8.43M 8.43M 8.43M Total Supply 8,428,354.992479078 8,428,354.992479078 8,428,354.992479078

The current Market Cap of Trevee Plasma USD is $ 8.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLUSD is 8.43M, with a total supply of 8428354.992479078. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.40M.