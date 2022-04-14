Trevee Plasma USD Price (PLUSD)
The live Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) price today is $ 0.996522, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.996522 per PLUSD.
Trevee Plasma USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,399,043, with a circulating supply of 8.43M PLUSD. During the last 24 hours, PLUSD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.008, while the all-time low was $ 0.755922.
In short-term performance, PLUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Trevee Plasma USD is $ 8.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLUSD is 8.43M, with a total supply of 8428354.992479078. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.40M.
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of Trevee Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trevee Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trevee Plasma USD to USD was $ +0.0008974677.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trevee Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008974677
|+0.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Trevee Plasma USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Trevee currently features two flagship products: Trevee Quest: Formerly known as Warden Quest, this platform revolutionizes the way users acquire gauge votes for protocols such as Curve, Balancer, Bunni, and any compatible veToken or vlToken system. Unlike traditional incentives platforms that risk inefficiency and overpayment, Trevee Quest enables creators to set fixed or ranged reward rates per vote, allowing for targeted, transparent, and cost-effective campaigns. Voters benefit from knowing their exact rewards upfront, while creators can fine-tune their incentives and audience with advanced targeting and exclusion options, all with minimal fees and a seamless user experience.
Trevee Earn: Previously Rings, Trevee Earn introduces meta-assets like USD, ETH, and BTC, offering users diversified earning opportunities. The protocol is designed for extensibility, with the potential to support additional assets and deploy across multiple blockchains. Each deployment can be tailored to the unique characteristics of its host chain, ensuring optimal functionality and adaptability as Trevee Earn expands.
What is the current market price of PLUSD?
It's currently valued at ₹89.5142106420228660000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Trevee Plasma USD have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, PLUSD shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for PLUSD?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of PLUSD. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Trevee Plasma USD?
It has traded between ₹ and ₹, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of PLUSD on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated PLUSD is within the -- ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
