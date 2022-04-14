Tritcoin (TRIT) Tokenomics
$TRIT is a next-generation token powering Fractal Tech Corp’s quantum-secure encrypted blockchain, built on base-3 (ternary) cryptography. Utilizing 3466-TRIT encryption, zk-SNARKs, and Reed-Solomon error correction in GF(3^m), the project enables post-quantum secure transactions, encrypted audio NFTs, and privacy-preserving smart contracts.
Unlike traditional blockchains that rely on binary cryptographic methods, $TRIT introduces a ternary-based encryption model, making it inherently more resilient to quantum computing attacks. The ecosystem supports on-chain encrypted audio NFTs, allowing artists and collectors to securely store, trade, and verify digital assets with integrated zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for privacy.
Built on Solana, $TRIT ensures fast, low-cost transactions while maintaining a high level of cryptographic security. The project is designed to facilitate private DeFi transactions, encrypted media ownership, and a decentralized marketplace, offering quantum resistance and advanced encryption solutions for blockchain applications.
Tritcoin (TRIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of Tritcoin (TRIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
