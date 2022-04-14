TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Information Long-term Vision: The first fully AI-driven and blockchain-powered movie trivia game, en route to evolving into a global, fully AI-driven casual game platform operating on-chain, driving gamers' knowledge in various categories. Current Concept (Live): TRIVIAGENT is the first fully AI-powered movie trivia game with Blockchain-based gamification & rewards. Live Engagement. Fair Competition. Tokenized Rewards. Market Opportunity: Global casual gaming market ($19.48B in 2023) projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% to 2030. Capabilities: Automated Content Generation

Video Generation

Audio Generation

Post-Twitter

Context-Aware Decision Making

Human-Like Avatar Official Website: https://triviagent.ai/ Whitepaper: https://triviagent.gitbook.io/triviagent.ai Buy TRIVI Now!

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 606.14K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 507.21M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.20M All-Time High: $ 0.00351999 All-Time Low: $ 0.00020134 Current Price: $ 0.00126732

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRIVI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRIVI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRIVI's tokenomics, explore TRIVI token's live price!

