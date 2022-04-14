trustInWeb3 (T3AI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into trustInWeb3 (T3AI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

trustInWeb3 (T3AI) Information t3 (trustInWeb3) is an AI-backed under-collateralized lending protocol aimed at enhancing capital efficiency in decentralized finance. Traditional DeFi lending requires over-collateralization, limiting market participation. t3 addresses this by employing an AI agent as a trusted intermediary, integrating advanced risk management, modern portfolio theory, and statistical modeling. This approach enables lower collateral requirements while maintaining robust risk control, making DeFi lending more accessible and efficient. Official Website: https://www.trustinweb3.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.trustinweb3.xyz/whitepaper.pdf Buy T3AI Now!

trustInWeb3 (T3AI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for trustInWeb3 (T3AI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 122.23K Total Supply: $ 989.67M Circulating Supply: $ 989.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.23K All-Time High: $ 0.00346754 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012353

trustInWeb3 (T3AI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of trustInWeb3 (T3AI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of T3AI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many T3AI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand T3AI's tokenomics, explore T3AI token's live price!

T3AI Price Prediction Want to know where T3AI might be heading? Our T3AI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

