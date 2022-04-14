trustInWeb3 (T3AI) Tokenomics
t3 (trustInWeb3) is an AI-backed under-collateralized lending protocol aimed at enhancing capital efficiency in decentralized finance. Traditional DeFi lending requires over-collateralization, limiting market participation. t3 addresses this by employing an AI agent as a trusted intermediary, integrating advanced risk management, modern portfolio theory, and statistical modeling. This approach enables lower collateral requirements while maintaining robust risk control, making DeFi lending more accessible and efficient.
Understanding the tokenomics of trustInWeb3 (T3AI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of T3AI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many T3AI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.