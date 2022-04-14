Tuff (TUFF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tuff (TUFF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tuff (TUFF) Information TUFF is a meme-driven cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, created for fun, community, and culture. Branding itself as the “Hardest Coin on Chain,” TUFF stands out with bold energy and an unbreakable attitude. Born unrugged and built different, TUFF brings meme culture to life with strength, humor, and a thriving community that’s here to go the distance. we're aiming to provide new system of fun with minigames onchain in the future Official Website: https://tuff.business/ Buy TUFF Now!

Tuff (TUFF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tuff (TUFF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.65M $ 1.65M $ 1.65M Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.65M $ 1.65M $ 1.65M All-Time High: $ 0.00226927 $ 0.00226927 $ 0.00226927 All-Time Low: $ 0.00144766 $ 0.00144766 $ 0.00144766 Current Price: $ 0.0016671 $ 0.0016671 $ 0.0016671 Learn more about Tuff (TUFF) price

Tuff (TUFF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tuff (TUFF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TUFF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TUFF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TUFF's tokenomics, explore TUFF token's live price!

