Tung Tung Tung Sahur is the official token inspired by the wildly viral TikTok meme featuring the iconic brainrot character. This token has been officially deployed by none other than the meme’s original creator, @noxaasht on TikTok — ensuring that the project stays true to its roots and maintains full authenticity.
Fueled by the chaotic energy and humor of TikTok's brainrot culture, this project aims to be more than just a meme — it's the beginning of a full-blown movement. Backed and supported directly by the creator who brought this character to life, Tung Tung Tung Sahur isn't just riding the wave of virality — it's shaping it.
Our mission is to build a thriving ecosystem around this unique cultural phenomenon. From mobile apps to addictive mini-games, we’re developing engaging, brainrot-fueled experiences that bring the TikTok community deeper into the memeverse. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the meme or just discovering the magic, you’re invited to join us as we onboard TikTok users into a new era of meme-powered entertainment and digital culture.
Understanding the tokenomics of Tung Tung Tung Sahur (SAHUR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAHUR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAHUR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.