Typen (TYPEN) Information

Typen is Crynode's first MVP AI Agent designed to interact with both people and other AI agents. It leverages a combination of state-of-the-art AI models and advanced machine learning techniques to think, analyze, and navigate the Solana blockchain. Typen’s architecture is custom-built and advanced, setting it apart from starter frameworks like Eliza (ai16z), as shown by the depth of his responses. He’s built for head-to-head competition with shallow AIs like $goat (Terminal of Truths), aiming to provide real value rather than just entertainment. Typen represents the first pillar of Crynode's long-term vision: a future where high-quality AIs cooperate with humans to create sustainable, long-term wealth.