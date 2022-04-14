UBS USD Money Market Investment Fund Token (UMINT) Information

UBS uMINT: USD Money Market Investment Fund Token, directly issued by UBS Tokenise, managed by UBS Asset Management and distributed by DigiFT. It offers global accredited investors stable yield and income generation and the unique opportunity to build upon of the most established and recognised global financial branded names, UBS.

DigiFT is the world first authorised and regulated smart-contract driven STO / RWA issuance and trading exchange. We have been selected as an authorised distribution partner by UBS for their tokenised money market fund, uMINT.