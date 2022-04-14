UFO Gaming (UFO) Tokenomics
UFO Gaming (UFO) Information
UFO Gaming is a fully decentralized inter-galactic social gaming token. P2E (Play to earn) Metaverse, Virtual land, NFT, Gaming and IDO Launchpad.
For everything $UFO-related, the $UFO token will be required. You will need it to interact with any element of our ecosystem. Our token's usefulness may be divided into three categories:
$UFO, Plasma Points and UAP.
• $UFO 100% community owned.
• Earn Plasma Points from single staking $UFO or UFO-ETH LP pool in the Cosmos and Redeem Origin UFOep. Origin UFOep is needed to play our first game, ‘Super Galactic’.
• UAP is required to purchase, trade, and fuse (breed) NFTs inside of the game. It can only be obtained by playing Super Galactic.
Launchpad: Stake your UFO tokens or own land on the games' dedicated planet to get tiered access to some of the most highly anticipated gaming projects adds to the Dark Metaverse.
Multi-chain: Our Dark Metaverse is not only limited to one chain. It will be multichain. UFO will be launching games on some of the most reputable chains, covering a broad genre of games and different niches of L1 and L2s.
One Game, One Planet, Interoperability.
UFO Gaming (UFO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for UFO Gaming (UFO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
UFO Gaming (UFO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of UFO Gaming (UFO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UFO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UFO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand UFO's tokenomics, explore UFO token's live price!
UFO Price Prediction
Want to know where UFO might be heading? Our UFO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.