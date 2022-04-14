UIUI (UI) Tokenomics
We built UIgent because the current state of Application development is broken. Developers waste weeks building the same shit over and over. Users can't access the data they need without technical knowledge. And everything is stuck in a weird loop where UIs are difficult to work with, new apps are difficult to make and devs just dont have bandwidth
Newer apps like Cursor, Claude code, Bolt, Lovable and others for vibe coding are doing a very good job at allowing people with no development experience create new experiences for themselves and to share with basically 0 programming experience - which is amazing! No wonder Cursor raised like $900m lol.
The one thing these platforms miss though - at no fault to anything except the underlying business model - is the fact that theyre SUPER bad at using and building on top of external tools. Have any of you tried to build out web3 apps with Vibe Coding apps? Well we have, and the only conclusion is theyre not native enough to properly handle the job.
UIgent fixes this by turning any web service into an intelligent agent that speaks like a human.
Because of the way our architecture is structured, any partner working with UIgent automatically has their service turn into an AI agent which can interact on a completely new level with our vibe coding platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of UIUI (UI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
