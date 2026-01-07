Uncap USD (USDU) Tokenomics
Uncap USD (USDU) Information
USDU is a Bitcoin-backed CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) stablecoin built on Starknet, designed to unlock liquidity for Bitcoin holders in DeFi. The protocol allows users to deposit Bitcoin collateral and mint USDU stablecoins at user-set interest rates, maintaining a 1:1 peg with the US dollar through a redemption mechanism.
USDU is part of Uncap, a dual-protocol system that serves as the liquidity engine for Bitcoin finance (BTCFi). The stablecoin features a permissionless liquidation system managed through a stability pool, where 75% of borrowing interest is distributed to stability pool participants and 25% is allocated as Protocol Incentivized Liquidity (PIL) to USDU-denominated trading pools on Ekubo DEX.
The protocol is based on Liquity v2 architecture, adapted for Bitcoin collateral on Starknet. USDU aims to serve as a foundational asset for the BTCFi ecosystem, providing censorship-resistant, trust-minimized stablecoin infrastructure that enables sustainable yield opportunities for Bitcoin holders without requiring them to sell their BTC holdings.
Uncap USD (USDU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Uncap USD (USDU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
USDU Price Prediction
Our USDU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
