The live Uncap USD price today is 1.001 USD.USDU market cap is 477,075 USD. Track real-time USDU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Uncap USD Price Today

The live Uncap USD (USDU) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDU to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per USDU.

Uncap USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 477,075, with a circulating supply of 476.47K USDU. During the last 24 hours, USDU traded between $ 1.001 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.004, while the all-time low was $ 0.999058.

In short-term performance, USDU moved -- in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Uncap USD (USDU) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Uncap USD is $ 477.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDU is 476.47K, with a total supply of 476470.2370994186. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 477.08K.

Uncap USD (USDU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Uncap USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Uncap USD to USD was $ -0.0000165165.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Uncap USD to USD was $ +0.0000118118.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Uncap USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.01%
30 Days$ -0.0000165165-0.00%
60 Days$ +0.0000118118+0.00%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Uncap USD

Uncap USD (USDU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Uncap USD (USDU) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Uncap USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Uncap USD (USDU)

USDU is a Bitcoin-backed CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) stablecoin built on Starknet, designed to unlock liquidity for Bitcoin holders in DeFi. The protocol allows users to deposit Bitcoin collateral and mint USDU stablecoins at user-set interest rates, maintaining a 1:1 peg with the US dollar through a redemption mechanism.

USDU is part of Uncap, a dual-protocol system that serves as the liquidity engine for Bitcoin finance (BTCFi). The stablecoin features a permissionless liquidation system managed through a stability pool, where 75% of borrowing interest is distributed to stability pool participants and 25% is allocated as Protocol Incentivized Liquidity (PIL) to USDU-denominated trading pools on Ekubo DEX.

The protocol is based on Liquity v2 architecture, adapted for Bitcoin collateral on Starknet. USDU aims to serve as a foundational asset for the BTCFi ecosystem, providing censorship-resistant, trust-minimized stablecoin infrastructure that enables sustainable yield opportunities for Bitcoin holders without requiring them to sell their BTC holdings.

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.