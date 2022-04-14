Uncap USD Price Today

The live Uncap USD (USDU) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDU to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per USDU.

Uncap USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 477,075, with a circulating supply of 476.47K USDU. During the last 24 hours, USDU traded between $ 1.001 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.004, while the all-time low was $ 0.999058.

In short-term performance, USDU moved -- in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Uncap USD (USDU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 477.08K$ 477.08K $ 477.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 477.08K$ 477.08K $ 477.08K Circulation Supply 476.47K 476.47K 476.47K Total Supply 476,470.2370994186 476,470.2370994186 476,470.2370994186

The current Market Cap of Uncap USD is $ 477.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDU is 476.47K, with a total supply of 476470.2370994186. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 477.08K.