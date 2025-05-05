UNCX Network Logo

UNCX Network (UNCX) Live Price Chart

$161.96
$161.96$161.96
0.00%(1D)

Price of UNCX Network (UNCX) Today

The live price of UNCX Network (UNCX) today is 161.96 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.86M USD. UNCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UNCX Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- UNCX Network price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 36.16K USD

UNCX Network (UNCX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ -0.0805639599273.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ +19.8937249560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ +13.6469115600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UNCX Network to USD was $ -69.5385493383976.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0805639599273-0.04%
30 Days$ +19.8937249560+12.28%
60 Days$ +13.6469115600+8.43%
90 Days$ -69.5385493383976-30.03%

UNCX Network (UNCX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of UNCX Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 161.82
$ 161.82$ 161.82

$ 162.1
$ 162.1$ 162.1

$ 1,112.13
$ 1,112.13$ 1,112.13

--

-0.04%

-0.93%

UNCX Network (UNCX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.86M
$ 5.86M$ 5.86M

--
----

36.16K
36.16K 36.16K

What is UNCX Network (UNCX)

UNCX is the deflationary governance token of the UniCrypt platform

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UNCX to Local Currencies

1 UNCX to VND
4,261,977.4
1 UNCX to AUD
A$251.038
1 UNCX to GBP
121.47
1 UNCX to EUR
142.5248
1 UNCX to USD
$161.96
1 UNCX to MYR
RM691.5692
1 UNCX to TRY
6,228.9816
1 UNCX to JPY
¥23,443.71
1 UNCX to RUB
13,431.3428
1 UNCX to INR
13,688.8592
1 UNCX to IDR
Rp2,655,081.5424
1 UNCX to KRW
226,834.6976
1 UNCX to PHP
8,988.78
1 UNCX to EGP
￡E.8,224.3288
1 UNCX to BRL
R$915.074
1 UNCX to CAD
C$221.8852
1 UNCX to BDT
19,742.924
1 UNCX to NGN
260,384.7116
1 UNCX to UAH
6,737.536
1 UNCX to VES
Bs14,252.48
1 UNCX to PKR
Rs45,659.7632
1 UNCX to KZT
83,872.6056
1 UNCX to THB
฿5,360.876
1 UNCX to TWD
NT$4,973.7916
1 UNCX to AED
د.إ594.3932
1 UNCX to CHF
Fr132.8072
1 UNCX to HKD
HK$1,255.19
1 UNCX to MAD
.د.م1,499.7496
1 UNCX to MXN
$3,171.1768