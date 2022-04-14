Discover key insights into Unibright (UBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Unibright (UBT) Information

Unibright & Baseledger - Enterprise Blockchain solutions from Germany

Unibright is a team of blockchain specialists, architects, developers, and consultants with 20+ years of experience in business processes and integration.

Unibright offers Baseledger.net - The blockchain for Baselining (Baseline-protocol.org), Low-code-integration Tools, programmable DeFi with our tokenization platform Freequity and the Universal Business Token (UBT).