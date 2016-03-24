Unicorn Meat (W🍖) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Unicorn Meat (W🍖), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Unicorn Meat (W🍖) Information Unicorn Meat is an Ethereum token created on March 24, 2016 by Alex Van de Sande of the Ethereum Foundation as an April Fool’s experiment in token mutation, DAOs, and on-chain voting. The experiment allowed holders to convert Unicorns 🦄 into Unicorn Meat 🍖. In 2025, ownership of Unicorn Meat was transferred, a supply minted, the contract was renounced to make it finite, and the token was wrapped to a modern ERC-20. Official Website: https://www.unicornmeateth.com/ Whitepaper: https://gist.github.com/alexvandesande/eca0b87da89ab28fa50c Buy W🍖 Now!

Unicorn Meat (W🍖) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Unicorn Meat (W🍖), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.16M $ 1.16M $ 1.16M Total Supply: $ 99.99M $ 99.99M $ 99.99M Circulating Supply: $ 99.99M $ 99.99M $ 99.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.16M $ 1.16M $ 1.16M All-Time High: $ 0.0121886 $ 0.0121886 $ 0.0121886 All-Time Low: $ 0.01035165 $ 0.01035165 $ 0.01035165 Current Price: $ 0.01153798 $ 0.01153798 $ 0.01153798 Learn more about Unicorn Meat (W🍖) price

Unicorn Meat (W🍖) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unicorn Meat (W🍖) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of W🍖 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many W🍖 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand W🍖's tokenomics, explore W🍖 token's live price!

W🍖 Price Prediction Want to know where W🍖 might be heading? Our W🍖 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See W🍖 token's Price Prediction now!

