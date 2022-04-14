UniLend Finance (UFT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UniLend Finance (UFT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UniLend Finance (UFT) Information An AI x Blockchain protocol shaping the future of Web3. Enabling communities to create and co-own functional on-chain AI agents, also the first-ever permissionless money market. Anyone can develop advanced AI agents using modular components, including AI agents and supporting modules. By leveraging blockchain, it securely stores data and workflows for AI agents through modular smart contracts. Our comprehensive ecosystem allows developers to list agents and modules, building a collaborative space for creating actionable AI solutions. Official Website: https://unilend.finance/

UniLend Finance (UFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 358.78K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 358.78K All-Time High: $ 4.47 All-Time Low: $ 0.00322791 Current Price: $ 0.00367523

UniLend Finance (UFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UniLend Finance (UFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

UFT Price Prediction Want to know where UFT might be heading? Our UFT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

