Unity Price (UTY)
The live price of Unity (UTY) today is 1.003 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.72M USD. UTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Unity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Unity price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.63M USD
During today, the price change of Unity to USD was $ +0.00010583.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unity to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010583
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Unity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.01%
+0.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XSY.fi is a capital management platform that simplifies access to advanced DeFi strategies. Its flagship product, Unity (UTY), is a digital synthetic dollar launched on the Avalanche blockchain. UTY is engineered to unlock liquidity and capital efficiency within blockchain ecosystems by allowing users to maintain their existing AVAX exposure while accessing sustainable yield through delta-neutral and other trading strategies.
|1 UTY to VND
₫26,393.945
|1 UTY to AUD
A$1.53459
|1 UTY to GBP
￡0.73219
|1 UTY to EUR
€0.86258
|1 UTY to USD
$1.003
|1 UTY to MYR
RM4.25272
|1 UTY to TRY
₺39.50817
|1 UTY to JPY
¥144.54233
|1 UTY to RUB
₽80.00931
|1 UTY to INR
₹86.36833
|1 UTY to IDR
Rp16,442.62032
|1 UTY to KRW
₩1,370.21836
|1 UTY to PHP
₱56.23821
|1 UTY to EGP
￡E.49.85913
|1 UTY to BRL
R$5.55662
|1 UTY to CAD
C$1.35405
|1 UTY to BDT
৳122.65687
|1 UTY to NGN
₦1,547.8296
|1 UTY to UAH
₴41.41387
|1 UTY to VES
Bs100.3
|1 UTY to PKR
Rs283.80888
|1 UTY to KZT
₸514.88002
|1 UTY to THB
฿32.47714
|1 UTY to TWD
NT$29.62862
|1 UTY to AED
د.إ3.68101
|1 UTY to CHF
Fr0.81243
|1 UTY to HKD
HK$7.86352
|1 UTY to MAD
.د.م9.13733
|1 UTY to MXN
$19.01688