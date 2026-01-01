What is the current trading price of Universal Basic Compute?

Universal Basic Compute (UBC) is currently priced at ₹0.008030966161174155000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -3.02% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Universal Basic Compute's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in UBC?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Universal Basic Compute's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #7355 with a market capitalization of ₹7990409.3755891005000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about UBC?

With 994960218.67645 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Universal Basic Compute's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.007708499068660470000 and ₹0.008340787485353970000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Universal Basic Compute stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad tokens, UBC continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.