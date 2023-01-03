Uniwhale (UNW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Uniwhale (UNW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Uniwhale (UNW) Information Uniwhale is an oracle-based decentralized on-chain perpetual trading exchange where you can trade, with up to 200x leverage, BTC, ETH, and many mainstream crypto assets, directly from your wallet. Compare to our competition, We offer some of the highest leverage on the market, up to 200x on crypto assets, all directly from your wallet.

We use Pyth, which has much lower latency than other oracles, which makes it far better suited to leverage trading.

Our liquidity pool is anchored to USDT, but you can provide liquidity or post margins in likes of USDC, BUSD, etc. Uniwhale was founded in 2022 by a team of crypto / finance / web experts, who set out to build a platform that provides high leverage perpetual trading, without credit risk, with lower risk of liquidation and zero price impact. On January 3, 2023, we launched Testnet on BNB Smart Chain, followed by the Mainnet launch on March 6, 2023. Currently, we offer 6 trading pairs (ETH/USD, BTC/USD, BNB/USD, MATIC/USD, SOL/USD, APT/USD). Since our launch on Mar 6, 2023, the total trading volume is, as of Mar 20, 2023, more than $30 million, generating almost $30,000 trading fees, based on more than 2,400 trades by 171 unique traders. Data source: https://dune.com/uniwhale/uniwhale-overview Following a successful mainnet launch, we are now executing our product roadmap that integrates automated trading strategies, aggregates other oracle providers, launches a mobile app and expands into likes of Arbitrum, Polygon and Avalanche. UNW is our tradeable and transferrable token. Its holders can stake UNW to participate in the distribution of the value accrued as well as in the token emission. However, UNW is not the governance token. Its holders must convert UNW into esUNW in order to participate in the governance. UNW can be converted into esUNW anytime. Official Website: https://www.uniwhale.co Whitepaper: https://docs.uniwhale.co Buy UNW Now!

Uniwhale (UNW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Uniwhale (UNW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.15K $ 16.15K $ 16.15K Total Supply: $ 8.91M $ 8.91M $ 8.91M Circulating Supply: $ 8.37M $ 8.37M $ 8.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.19K $ 17.19K $ 17.19K All-Time High: $ 0.984857 $ 0.984857 $ 0.984857 All-Time Low: $ 0.00144181 $ 0.00144181 $ 0.00144181 Current Price: $ 0.00192902 $ 0.00192902 $ 0.00192902 Learn more about Uniwhale (UNW) price

Uniwhale (UNW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Uniwhale (UNW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UNW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UNW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UNW's tokenomics, explore UNW token's live price!

