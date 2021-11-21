Discover key insights into UniX (UNIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

UniX (UNIX) Information

UniX Gaming is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which is bridging the gap between Play-To-Earn games and the most essential part of the Metaverse, the Players.

UniX Gaming offers a wide range of utility with it’s Token; be involved with DAO Vaults generating high yield returns, access to the IGO launchpad which will onboard the latest Play-To-Earn titles. 💰

The biggest Metaverse Guild UniX Gaming with over 188,000 members on Discord.

Take an active role in building the UniX Gaming Ecosystem alongside their 500,000 strong following. UniX Gaming is a DAO V2, an enhanced DAO to the recently adopted DAOs in the Metaverse.