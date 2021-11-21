UniX (UNIX) Tokenomics
UniX (UNIX) Information
UniX Gaming is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which is bridging the gap between Play-To-Earn games and the most essential part of the Metaverse, the Players.
UniX Gaming offers a wide range of utility with it’s Token; be involved with DAO Vaults generating high yield returns, access to the IGO launchpad which will onboard the latest Play-To-Earn titles. 💰
🤝 UniX Gaming Partners
Pluto Digital | Scrypt | LD Capital | Akatsuki
| AU21 Capital | SL 2 Capital
The biggest Metaverse Guild UniX Gaming with over 188,000 members on Discord.
Take an active role in building the UniX Gaming Ecosystem alongside their 500,000 strong following. UniX Gaming is a DAO V2, an enhanced DAO to the recently adopted DAOs in the Metaverse.
UniX (UNIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for UniX (UNIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
UniX (UNIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of UniX (UNIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UNIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UNIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
