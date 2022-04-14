UnleashClub (UNLEASH) Tokenomics
Unleash The Leashed Memes!
Who We Are Welcome to Unleash Club, where we dive into the wild world of crypto with the power of memes and AI wizardry! We're the open-source crypto squad that brings you the dankest AI tools, mind-bending models, and mind-blowing datasets to take your crypto adventures to the next level. We're all about teamwork, sharing the LOLs, and pushing the boundaries of innovation in this meme-tastic domain. Get ready to unlock some crypto magic, make your friends go WOW, and ride the crypto rollercoaster like a boss! Let's unleash the meme-powered crypto madness!
What is $UNLEASH? $UNLEASH - The one and only coin ruling the Unleash Club community!
Get ready to unleash its true potential, fellow members! We're cooking up some mind-blowing use cases that will blow your socks off! So hold tight, stay tuned, and let's make $UNLEASH the ultimate power move within our club! Together, we'll create a crypto revolution like no other!
Tokenomics 100% minted, 100% added to liquidity, zero fees! With a total supply of 10 billion, we're unleashing a world of possibilities. No transaction fees, just pure liquidity and unlimited potential.
Understanding the tokenomics of UnleashClub (UNLEASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UNLEASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UNLEASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
